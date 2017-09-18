

CTV Windsor





There should be plenty of parking spaces for Windsor Spitfires games this season.

The OHL team has announced the addition of 900 free parking spaces in time for Opening Night, this Thursday.

The new spaces are located in the overflow lot -- commonly known as the 'Lear Lot' -- off Lauzon Road.

Combined with the 900 free spots already in the general the lot of the WFCU Centre, the current total of free parking spaces is now 1,800.

“We're very happy to be able to offer double the free parking,” says general manager Warren Rychel. “Fans will now enjoy less searching and better traffic flow while still having lots of great shuttle options on game nights.”

The Spitfires begin the OHL regular season on Thursday Sept. 21 when they host the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre.

The 2017 championship team will be honoured during a banner-raising ceremony on October 12 when the Spits host the London Knights.

Visit WindsorSpitfires.com/Parking for full parking and shuttle information.