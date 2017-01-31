Featured
Fraud suspect caught on camera
Windsor police hope you can identify a man wanted in an alleged theft. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:56PM EST
Windsor police hope you can identify an individual wanted in an alleged theft.
Officers have released surveillance video from a convenience store in the 3100 block of Forest Glade.
It was video recorded in the early morning of Jan. 9 after a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Rushton Drive.
The credit/debit card was fraudulently used in the transaction at the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
