Fowler Financial commits $500K to HDGH Changing Lives Together Foundation
Fowler Financial has committed $500,000 to the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Changing Lives Together Foundation in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 11:22AM EST
Hoping to inspire others, Fowler Financial has committed $500,000 to the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Changing Lives Together Foundation.
President and CEO at HDGH Janice Kaffer posted on Twitter “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Barry & Karen. They are trailblazers & we hope others do the same.”
