Hoping to inspire others, Fowler Financial has committed $500,000 to the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Changing Lives Together Foundation.

President and CEO at HDGH Janice Kaffer posted on Twitter “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Barry & Karen. They are trailblazers & we hope others do the same.”

