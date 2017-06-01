

CTV Windsor





Tecumseh Road is apparently the worst road in Windsor-Essex, according to a vote conducted by CAA.

Four Windsor-Tecumseh streets made the list of CAA’s Worst Roads in the South West.

South West: Top 5 Worst Roads:

1 - Plank Road in Sarnia.

2 –Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh

3- Seminole Street in Windsor

4- Tecumseh Road East in Windsor

5- Ouellette Avenue in Windsor

The report says the worst road in the whole province is Burlington St. E. in Hamilton. Dufferin St. in Toronto is second and Lorne St. in Sudbury is third.