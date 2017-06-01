Featured
Four Windsor-Tecumseh streets on list of CAA’s Worst Roads in South West
Tecumseh Road is part of a community improvement plan in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 10:56AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 11:07AM EDT
Tecumseh Road is apparently the worst road in Windsor-Essex, according to a vote conducted by CAA.
Four Windsor-Tecumseh streets made the list of CAA’s Worst Roads in the South West.
South West: Top 5 Worst Roads:
1 - Plank Road in Sarnia.
2 –Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh
3- Seminole Street in Windsor
4- Tecumseh Road East in Windsor
5- Ouellette Avenue in Windsor
The report says the worst road in the whole province is Burlington St. E. in Hamilton. Dufferin St. in Toronto is second and Lorne St. in Sudbury is third.
