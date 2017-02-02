

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex has four of the most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a list an online reservation site.

Every year, by Open Table uses 480 thousand reviews to publish the most romantic restaurants in Canada.

From the setting, to the aroma and of course the food, are just a few elements open table considered when listing its 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada.

One of those restaurants is in Kingsville, called Mettawas - a restaurant set in an old train station built in the 1890's.

"It's exciting news, I found out last night,” says Anthony Del Brocco."People are already calling to congratulate us and book tables.”

Take Five Steakhouse on Erie Street is also on the list, and so are the Keg locations on Howard and in downtown Windsor.

You can see the full list here.