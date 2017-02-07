Featured
Four vehicles involved in fatal crash on Highway 401 near Cabana Road
OPP investigate a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Cabana Road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (CTV Windsor / Melissa Nakhavoly)
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 4:39PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 5:18PM EST
Essex County OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Cabana Road.
Police say the westbound lanes of the 401 are closed completely at mile marker 5-7.
Traffic is backed up in the area.
