Four people sent to hospital, two people arrested after Highway 3 crash
Emergency crews responded to a serious crash on Highway 3 newar Walker Road in Tecumseh, Ont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 2:23PM EDT
Essex County says four people have been sent to hospital, and two of them have been arrested, after a collision on Highway 3 near Walker Road.
A Lexus and Volkswagen collided head on Wednesday morning.
Police say the injuries are life threatening. People had to be extricated from two vehicles.
A police canine could be seen searching one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Officers have not released information about the two people in custody or the criminal investigation.
Essex County OPP say Highway 3 is closed between Oldcastle Road and Sexton Sideroad.
