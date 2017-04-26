

CTV Windsor





Essex County says four people have been sent to hospital, and two of them have been arrested, after a collision on Highway 3 near Walker Road.

A Lexus and Volkswagen collided head on Wednesday morning.

Police say the injuries are life threatening. People had to be extricated from two vehicles.

A police canine could be seen searching one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Officers have not released information about the two people in custody or the criminal investigation.

Essex County OPP say Highway 3 is closed between Oldcastle Road and Sexton Sideroad.