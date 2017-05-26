

Four people have been charged with arson after a farmhouse fire in Lakeshore.

OPP and the Lakeshore Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Myers Road on May 22 at 12:45 a.m.

A resident called 911 after seeing a vehicle fleeing from the abandoned farmhouse which was fully engulfed.

Shortly following the response to the structure fire, OPP and Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Myers Road and South Middle Road, Lakeshore.

Police say through investigation, the occupants of the vehicle in the collision were found to be involved and subsequently arrested for setting the fire.

The following individuals have been charged with arson:

-Alyssa BONNEAU, age 19 of Lakeshore, Ontario

-Richard CAMPEAU, age 20 of Lakeshore, Ontario

-Avery PERKINS (M), age 19 of Lakeshore, Ontario

-Robert TEICHROEB, age 20 of Lakeshore, Ontario

They will appear in a Windsor court on July 4.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.