

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged four people after a standoff on the weekend.

Patrol officers were sent to a residence in the 1000 block of Marion Avenue on Sunday at about 8:30 a.m.

Information reported at that time was that a man had been in what appeared to be a domestic argument with a woman and the man had been waiving a handgun.

Responding officers surrounded the involved residence and within a short period of time two men and one woman exited the residence and were taken into custody without incident.

Investigation revealed that a fourth person remained in the residence, refused to exit, and barricaded himself inside.

Police say numerous efforts were made to direct the final man out of the residence with negative results.

The incident was then classified as an armed/barricaded person and appropriate personnel were sent to the scene.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. the final occupant of the involved residence exited the building after speaking to negotiators and was arrested without incident.

No one was injured during this incident.

The Major Crimes Branch began investigating the entire incident. It was determined that there had not been any domestic dispute, and that no weapon had been involved.

Further investigation determined that all four parties were suspects in a robbery that had been originally reported to Windsor police on Friday, June 2, shortly after 4 a.m.

During the robbery investigation, an adult victim had reported that he had been robbed by a group known to him.

The following four people who were arrested at the barricaded person call for service have been identified and charged with:

Timothy Szucs, 43, from Windsor is charged with robbery and extortion.

Jamie Fox, 37, from Windsor is charged with robbery, breach of recognizance.

Melissa Gasper, 31, from Windsor is charged with robbery.

Jason Mallat, 44, from Windsor, is charged with robbery. He also arrested for outstanding warrants for the charges of assault causing bodily harm, failing to attend court and breach of probation.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Kyle Heywood, 26, from Windsor, for the charges of robbery, driving while disqualified.

Investigators do not believe that Kyle Heywood was present during the Marion Avenue investigation on June 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.