Four homeless veterans were identified in Windsor as a result of the VETS Canada Coast to Coast Tour of Duty event.

Volunteer-led walks took place in 17 Canadian cities, including Windsor, on Saturday.

“The second annual Tour of Duty was a huge success, allowing us to connect with 17 veterans in need of our emergency / crisis support,” said VETS Canada co-founder, CEO and president Jim Lowther.

“This is what the Tour of Duty is all about: encouraging awareness and creating conversations that lead to veterans in-crisis getting the help they need and deserve.”

The 2017 Tour of Duty saw hundreds of volunteers and special guests walking together to raise awareness of veteran homelessness, with at least 17 homeless / at-risk veterans identified during the day’s events.

Other cities that took part were St. John’s, Sydney, Charlottetown, Halifax, Dartmouth, Fredericton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Barrie, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria and Vancouver.

Since the beginning of June, VETS Canada has received new referrals for over 30 homeless or at-risk veterans, in addition to providing continuous aid and support in nearly 100 ongoing cases.

Canada has provided emergency aid for over 1600 homeless and in-crisis veterans since 2010.