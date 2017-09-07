

Residents in ward 3 in Essex Centre will have four candidates to choose from in the upcoming byelection.

Rodney Hammond, Richard Kokovai, Mike Jenner and Ron Rogers submitted their nomination papers to the town before Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline.

They all want one of the two council seats in ward 3 that became vacant in July following the resignation of Bill Caixeiro.

The byelection will be held Oct. 23.