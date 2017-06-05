

CTV Windsor





A crash of a small plane in Gravenhurst on Friday took the life of a former Windsor man.

AM800’s Teresinha Medeiros says 48-year-old Allan Metivier of Stratford was born in Windsor and has family living in these parts.

Both he and 66-year-old Ted Dirsten of Bracebridge were killed when the plane went down on Friday along Highway 11 near Gravenhurst in the Muskoka region.

Police say the plane had left Muskoka airport just before it crashed into a ditch near the highway.

The highway transportation board is investigating the crash.