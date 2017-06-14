

CTV Windsor





A 64-year-old Guelph man, who used to live in Windsor, is facing multiple sexual assault charges involving children following an investigation by the Guelph Police Service that started in January.

Leigh Taylor was arrested on June 11 and charged with five counts of sexual assault and sexual interference along with three counts of exposure to a person under 16 years and three counts of indecent acts.

The charges are in relation to four additional victims.

Taylor was previously arrested on March 3 and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Although all of the charges are for incidents that occurred in Guelph, Taylor has lived in several other areas within Ontario, including Windsor, London and Toronto.

According to police, he has been involved in a number of community activities with children.

Windsor police are also seeking possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is still underway as there is no statute of limitations on crimes of this nature.

With files from CTV Kitchener.