Featured
Former Windsor immigration lawyer gets one-year jail sentence
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:18AM EST
A former Windsor immigration lawyer has been sentenced to a year in jail for fabricating evidence.
Sandra Zaher,was found guilty in July after counselling a potential immigrant to fabricate a refugee story.
Defence lawyer Maria Carroccia says Justice Renee Pomerance wanted the sentence to provide denunciation and deterrence.
Zaher was charged following an RCMP investigation in 2012.
