A former Windsor high school drama teacher faces allegations of professional misconduct.

John Anthony Clark Nabben was fired by the Greater Essex District School Board on June 7, 2017.

The Ontario College of Teachers claims Nabben was physically, sexually, verbally, psychologically and emotionally abusive to students from 2006 to 2016.

A 12-page notice of hearing lists nine different allegations from the college’s investigation committee.

The summary includes a complaint that Nabben belittled a female student, telling her that she “wasn’t being sexual enough” and to make her performance “more orgasmic.”

Nabben was accused by another female student of playing with her hair and touching her leg during rehearsals.

The college’s investigation committee also claims Nabben used inappropriate and abusive language and profanity with students.

Six different students filed complaints with the Ontario College of Teachers.

A date for a notice of hearing has not been set yet.