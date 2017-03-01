

CTV Windsor





Former Navistar workers in Chatham will soon receive long awaited severance packages.

Union leaders say the fight with the company concluded this week with an arbitrated decision, awarding all entitled workers their outstanding payments.

“This is a significant victory for these workers and their families," said Jerry Dias, national President of Unifor, which represents the workers. "It is simply appalling that a company as large as Navistar could be so heartless as to deny its long-serving and dedicated workers the money they are legally owed."

"Navistar's greed hurt many families for years as this fight continued. That is inexcusable. The union never gave up on helping its members, and today that dedication has paid off."

Production at the Navistar plant in Chatham stopped in June 2009, with the company announcing the plant's permanent closure in July 2011. Unifor fought the company’s refusal to pay workers, members of Unifor locals 35 and 127, the severance as required under Ontario law.

"There was never any question that Unifor would dedicate the resources needed to bring justice for these workers," said Unifor national secretary-treasurer Bob Orr. "This was a long fight that required the full support of the national union, and that support never wavered."

According to the President of Unifor local 127, the 1,300 former workers could start receiving payments as early as 60 days.

The union is also overseeing the issue of pensions, and Rick MacLean hopes eligible employees will start to see their packages before the end of the month.