After a long legal battle, former workers of Navistar in Chatham-Kent were celebrating a victory Saturday.

Earlier this year an arbitrator ruled in favour of the union representing former employees to award all entitled workers their outstanding payments under the Employment Standards Act.

About $35 million worth of pension and severance pay has finally arrived, eight years after the plant closed, and it was a bittersweet day of celebration in Chatham as hundreds of former Navistar employees gathered.

"This is the final chapter,” says Cathy Baker, Unifor Local 127.

“I think Navistar decided to close our factory even before they did and I think that they weren't very good corporate citizens to the workers or the community."

Unifor national president Jerry Dias believes after Navistar moved operations to Mexico and the U.S., the corporation used every legal mechanism to throw obstacles and road blocks to prevent people from receiving the pension and severance pay for which they were entitled.

“As much as it's a celebration today, I think about our members who passed away during the eight long years that they've been waiting for justice,” he said.

Dias says what happened proves what is wrong with NAFTA.

He just returned from talks in Washington and will be in Mexico City next week to continue talks.

Dias tells CTV News he wouldn't be upset if the NAFTA agreement was ended.

"No sweat off me. The reality is it's been a disaster. Pre-Nafta we had a $20 billion trade surplus in manufacturing. Today we have $120 billion deficit."