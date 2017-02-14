Featured
Former Kingsville fire chief facing five more sex assault charges
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 9:49AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 10:07AM EST
Former Kingsville fire chief Robert Kissner has been charged with five additional sex assault offences, according to Essex County OPP.
Kissner has been summonsed on the new offences which are alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2016 involving three adult victims.
He will appear in a Windsor courtroom on March 1 to answer to a total of 15 charges.
