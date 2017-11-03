

CTV Windsor





A former Chatham man has died after falling about 25 feet from the balcony of a building under construction in Edmonton.

CTV Edmonton learned that the victim is Ian Gallagher from Chatham, Ontario. He moved to Edmonton in 2007.

Gallagher’s common-law wife of 15 years, Sandi Hrabek, sent the following statement to CTV News:

“I am in utter shock and disbelief that I am forced to bury my husband who I have been with for over fifteen years at such a young age, from such a tragic accident that never should of happened.”

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating, and said a stop work order has been issued for work on certain parts of the site.

Officials told CTV News the worker was on a third-floor balcony of a building under construction when the 33-year-old fell about 25 feet to his death Wednesday morning.