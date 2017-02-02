Featured
Ford workers give over $560K to Windsor-Essex United Way
Ford employees hand over a big donation to the Windsor-Essex United Way, in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 2, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 3:26PM EST
Ford workers in Windsor have done it again.
Employees at the Windsor engine plant and retirees have raised $560,733 for the Windsor-Essex United Way.
The money will help 8,000 people in Windsor and Essex County.
The local United Way goal is $5.3 million and the campaign runs until March.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor police investigating pair of break-ins
- Four Windsor-Essex restaurants on list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada
- Trudeau says all of Canada shaken by 'brutal and hateful' attack
- Wyandotte Street reopens at Drouillard after crash
- Wiarton Willie doesn't see his shadow, calls for early spring