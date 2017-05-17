

The Associated Press and The Canadian Press





DETROIT - Ford is confirming plans to cut 10 per cent of its salaried jobs in North America and the Asia Pacific region this year, about 1,400 positions.

Company spokesman Mike Moran says voluntary early retirement and separation packages will be offered to about 15,300 workers, including 600 in Canada.

He says the automaker expects to meet its job-reduction targets without layoffs.

Ford Canada spokesperson Lauren More says the Windsor plant is “excluded from this initiative.”

Ford says the positions to be cut include those in human resources and marketing, but exclude other types of skills such as product development, information technology and plant manufacturing.

More than half of the affected staff are in the United States, which has 9,600 of the eligible positions. Mexico has 1,000 and the Asia-Pacific region including China has 4,141.

The company says it will release more details to employees in June and expects the departures to be done by September.

With a file from CTV Windsor.