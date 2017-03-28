Featured
Ford investing $1.2B in 3 Michigan plants, adding 130 jobs
The Ford logo is seen on cars for sale at a Ford dealership in 2012. As talks continue between Ford Canada and its unionized workers on Oct. 31, 2016, a strike deadline is looming. (AP / Seth Perlman)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10:04AM EDT
DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities, including an engine plant where it plans to add 130 jobs.
President Donald Trump applauded the move in an early morning tweet.
Ford will spend $850 million to upgrade the Michigan Assembly Plant next year to build the Ford Ranger pickup and Ford Bronco SUV. The suburban Detroit plant currently makes small cars, which are moving to a plant in Mexico.
Ford will spend $150 million to upgrade its Romeo Engine Plant outside Detroit. The company says it will create or retain 130 jobs at that plant.
Ford is also spending $200 million on a data centre that will store information collected from advanced vehicles.
Michigan is expected to approve $30 million in tax incentives for Ford on Tuesday
