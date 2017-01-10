

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are crediting alert citizens, a family dog and footprints in the snow with helping catch a suspect wanted for breaking into vehicles.

On Tuesday, at about 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 3200 block of Aurora Drive.

A citizen in the 3300 block of Lauzon saw foot prints leading to his vehicle and found that someone had rummaged through it and took some of his belongings.

He continued to follow the footprints and called the police.

He told police he then saw the man rummaging through another vehicle and asked for his belongings back.

When confronted, the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was observed discarding a backpack and jumping over a fence.

Investigation revealed that the suspect ran into a residence to allude being followed by the citizen.

A family dog in the home chased the suspect out of the residence. The owner of this residence and the citizen followed the footprints and alerted police to the suspect's last direction of travel.

Officers followed the footprints and located the suspect attempting to hide behind some bushes where he was subsequently taken into custody.

The suspect was also found to be breaching curfew conditions from a probation order and recognizance. He also had two outstanding warrants.

Police say a search of the backpack revealed various stolen items.

Darren Scott, 25, from Windsor is charged with two counts of theft, unlawfully in a dwelling, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen credit card, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com