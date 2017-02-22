

CTV Windsor





Unusually mild temperatures will continue to heat up the region Wednesday as record breaking highs are expected.

An earlier Fog Advisory has been lifted in Windsor, Essex, Catham-Kent, London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford County.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring. London, Middlesex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Oxford, and Windsor-Essex were all under advisories. Excluding Lambton County and Huron-Perth, most fog advisories have been lifted, however patchy spots are still possible.

Meanwhile record breaking temperatures are likely for many areas once again.

The warmest spot will be Windsor with a high of 18 degrees likely. The current record in Windsor for this day is 12.4 degrees set in 1984.

In London a 36-year-old record will most likely be broken if temperatures reach the 15 degrees mark as forecasted. The current record for today is 9.1 degrees set in 1981.