Featured
Fog advisory issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 4:05PM EST
Environment Canada is warning motorists there may be near zero visibility in areas of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The agency issued a fog warning for Sunday evening.
It is expected to be locally dense and visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, Environment Canada says.
If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
Windsor Weather Change city
6 °CFogMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10