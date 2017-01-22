

Environment Canada is warning motorists there may be near zero visibility in areas of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The agency issued a fog warning for Sunday evening.

It is expected to be locally dense and visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, Environment Canada says.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.