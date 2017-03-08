

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Florida man with impaired driving following a crash late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 401.

Police were called to the highway near Kent Bridge Road around 5:30 p.m. and found a vehicle had hit a road sign and entered the ditch.

OPP say officers suspected the driver of the vehicle had been drinking and issued a test.

A 63-year-old from Sarasota, Florida is charged with drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood. A court date of Friday has been set in this case.