Florida man charged with drinking and driving
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 9:40AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Florida man with impaired driving following a crash late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 401.
Police were called to the highway near Kent Bridge Road around 5:30 p.m. and found a vehicle had hit a road sign and entered the ditch.
OPP say officers suspected the driver of the vehicle had been drinking and issued a test.
A 63-year-old from Sarasota, Florida is charged with drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood. A court date of Friday has been set in this case.
