

CTV Windsor





Residents in Ward 4 had their turn to voice any questions or concerns at the annual ward meetings.

Mayor Drew Dilkens spoke at the Caboto Club, spending the majority of time discussing this year’s flood.

Following the rain storm in August, flooded basements was a big issue for this area of the city.

Ward 4 was the fourth hardest hit ward.

Councillor Chris Holt also heard from residents about day-to-day concerns they have, such as alley maintenance, roads and parks.

Regarding transit in his ward, Holt says he's a big advocate for public transit.

The final ward meeting goes later this week and it'll be councillor Bill Mara's turn. The Ward 8 meeting will take place Thursday at St. Teresa Church hall.

“I would love to see better access for people, but when it comes to the roads and everything like that there's only so much we can do,” says Holt. “So we're pretty well the centre of the city. We've got great access to pretty much the entire city. We're in pretty good shape.”