

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority is now concerned about flooding in Lakeshore and Tecumseh as well as the east limit in Windsor.

ERCA has updated its flood watch to account for the potential for flooding throughout the entire region, especially in low-lying areas near all major waterways and shoreline areas.

Officials say the possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves exists along the Lake Erie shoreline on the north and west sides of Pelee Island and along the Lake St. Clair shoreline at the east limit of the City of Windsor, the Town of Tecumseh and the Town of Lakeshore.

In addition, due to the previous northeast winds, areas along the Detroit River may continue to experience increased water levels due to the lake setup.

ERCA advises water levels in waterways are elevated and are expected to continue to rise due to the wet ground conditions and the continuing storm event that is predicted to produce a total of 45 mm to 55 mm of rainfall through Saturday,

Winds directions shifted Friday from north/northeast to north/northwest, with sustained speeds of 35 to 40 km/hr and the potential for wind gusts reaching 50 km/hr.

A flood watch for the town of Leamington was upgraded to a warning Thursday evening, with flooding already reported in the area, but that warning has since been cancelled.

Residents are reminded to stay clear of break walls and low-lying areas including ditches and creeks.

Environment Canada says the bulk of rainfall totals will accumulate by Friday evening, after which the rain should become lighter.



Rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Friday:

Windsor Airport 37 mm

Ridgetown 37 mm

Harrow 36.1 mm

Sarnia Airport 21.3 mm