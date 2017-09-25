

CTV Windsor





The Insurance Bureau of Canada says significant flooding in Windsor-Essex last month resulted in more than $124 million in insured damage, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.

Significant rainfall, up to 290 millimetres in some areas, from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29 brought major flooding to Windsor, Tecumseh, and other parts of Essex County.

The Windsor International Airport broke a rainfall record, receiving 100mm of rain in a short period of time.

The insurance bureau says over 1,000 basements were reported flooded and water levels were waist-high in some areas. City of Windsor officials say they received over 6,000 reports of basement flooding.

"Climate change is causing severe weather events to happen more frequently and with greater intensity, especially storms involving floods,” said Kim Donaldson, vice president of IBC in Ontario.

“While the insured damage from these floods is significant, the total cost to homeowners and government is not yet known.”

Donaldson says because flooding can cause significant damage in a very short amount of time, it is critically important for consumers to know what their policies cover and whether they have sewer backup or overland flood protection.

More information on how to protect property against floods and other disasters is available on IBC's website.