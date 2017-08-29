

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital officials are asking anyone requiring emergency care to go to the Ouellette campus or Leamington.

Hospital officials say due to significant rainfall Tuesday and an inability to have rain water leave the facility at the Metropolitan Campus, there has been “significant flooding on the ground floor and in some, although minor, inpatient areas.”

Rain water was coming up through the drains on the main floor and from the parking lots right into the building.

Hospital CEO David Musyj says at one point they had geysers coming up three-feet high in the kitchen.



The areas impacted include the Emergency Department, patient food services, pharmacy and diagnostic imaging.



All patients in the Met ER are being reassessed, provided options for care and if able sent to the Ouellette Campus for care.

All EMS is being redirected to the Ouellette campus.



All other LHIN hospitals are aware and also the Ministry of Health and the LHIN.



Hospital officials say inpatient care is not impacted at Met.

Elective surgeries are being postponed at the MET CAMPUS ONLY. — Windsor Regional (@WRHospital) August 29, 2017

Outpatient MRI and CT scans are cancelled this evening at the MET CAMPUS ONLY. — Windsor Regional (@WRHospital) August 29, 2017