

CTV Windsor





Rain will continue to hamper the Windsor-Essex region and most of Southern Ontario Friday increasing the possibility of flooding.

A flood watch for the town of Leamington was upgrade to a warning Thursday evening with flooding already reported in the area.

ERCA officials say that in addition to the rains, winds are pushing Lake Erie up to the shoreline.

Roads were covered in some places and drivers are asked not to pass through standing water.

Residents are reminded to stay clear of break walls and low-lying areas including ditches and creeks.

Meanwhile a flood watch remains in effect for all of Windsor-Essex.

Rain is expected all day Friday, with periods of rain forecasted for Saturday, with relief not coming until Sunday.