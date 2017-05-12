

A flood watch has been lifted for our region but the Essex Region Conservation Authority is still concerned about high water levels.

Officials warn water levels are at their highest point in 20 years and will still rise.

ERCA Watershed Management Director Tim Byrne warns damaging waves could cause shoreline erosion, and a significant amount of debris in the water could damage infrastructure.

ERCA is advising area residents to inspect their shoreline to ensure it is not impacted.

Byrne adds water levels in the Great Lakes are now exceeding levels in 1998, when they were the second highest on record.

In Windsor, the parks department is giving the green light for people to use the City’s sports fields.

Spring opening was delayed because of the significant rainfall last week.