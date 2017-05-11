

CTV Windsor





Wind and already high water levels have prompted a flood watch from the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

ERCA says a possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves exists along the Lake Erie shoreline on the east side of Pelee Island, the southeast shoreline of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee and along the Lake St. Clair shoreline at the east limit of Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

Due to the elevated lake levels and the northeast winds, the Municipality of Leamington should also monitor the dykes in the Southeast Leamington area.

Due to the northeast winds, areas along the Detroit River may experience increased water levels due to the lake setup.

People are advised to take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas. Waves overtopping breakwalls/shorelines can be extremely dangerous.

ERCA says standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing, standing water and breakwall/shoreline areas.

The watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.