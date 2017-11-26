

A flood watch has been issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

Due to Environment Canada’s marine forecast of a strong wind warning for western Lake Erie, there could be wave heights up to 1.5 metres Sunday evening.

Weather forecasts are calling for sustained winds greater than 35 kilometres per hour from the southwest Sunday afternoon and evenings. Winds could gusts could be as high as 65 km/hr.

During this period of strong winds and waves, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause shoreline erosion in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, LTVCA says.

Vulnerable areas will likely see localized flooding due to waves crashing against the shoreline, spraying water up onto the land. The predicted wind speeds and wave heights are similar to those that caused flooding earlier this year along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent. Residents along the Lake Erie shoreline should be prepared.

Long range forecasts are also expecting high winds and waves Tuesday.