The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for sections of Lake Erie and Detroit River shorelines.

ERCA says it’s due to the existing elevated Lake Erie water elevation and forecasts predicting northeast winds with sustained speeds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour with the potential for wind gusts reaching 40 km/hr.

The possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves exists along the Lake Erie shoreline on the east side of Pelee Island and the southeast shoreline of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point.

Due to the elevated lake levels and the northeast winds, Leamington should also monitor the dykes in the Southeast Leamington area.

Due to the northeast winds, areas along the Detroit River may experience increased water levels due to the lake setup.

ERCA says people should take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas. Waves overtopping breakwalls/shorelines can be extremely dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water and breakwall/shoreline areas.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.