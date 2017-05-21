

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has upgraded its flood watch to a warning for portions of Leamington.

The warning comes due to winds from the east at 30 kilometres per hour, with gusts to 50 kilometres per hour causing flooding within the Cotterie Park Road area.

In the affected area, portions of the travelled road surface and private lands are covered with water, the conservation authority says.

Flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves may also impact other shoreline areas throughout the night along the east shoreline of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

The public is advised to avoid these areas. People who must access these areas are advised to use extreme caution when traveling through floodwater.

The ERCA also says that due to the elevated lake levels and the easterly winds, town officials should also monitor the dykes in the southeast Leamington area.

Due to the predicted wind speed and duration, areas along the Detroit River may experience increased water levels as well.

As well, there is a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent,

Environment Canada says thunderstorms may produce wind gusts to 70 kilometres per hour and very heavy downpours giving a quick 15 to 25 millimetres of rain in under an hour. Frequent lightning is also possible with some of the thunderstorms.