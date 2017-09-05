

Some flood victims in Windsor are asking the public to be on alert.

They claim some people are going through their flood damaged material at the curb, taking everything from appliances to furniture to food and diapers.

As of Friday, the 311 Call Centre has received 4,660 basement flooding reports both online and over the phone.

Some residents fear the items that have been contaminated with sewer water are being sold online.

Windsor police say anytime people buy items online, there’s always a risk.

“That’s always buyer beware if there is nothing visibly wrong with the item, as far as contamination,” says Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Resident Adriana Tremblay Laurie tells CTV News these people are disrespectful.

“We caught people going through our contaminated items and taking them,” says Tremblay Laurie.

Betteridge says they’ve been getting calls about people going through garbage, but he says it’s not considered theft when it’s at the curb.

He says residents are always encouraged to call police if they notice any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

Resident Joanne Rusnak calls it heartbreaking that people feel the need to go through her private items.

“I understand people are curious and they want things for their home but this isn't the time to be picking through people’s trash,” says Rusnak.

Windsor police are also investigating reports of stolen appliances from homes on Ypres Avenue, which was hit hard by last week’s historic flooding.