A flood outlook has been issued for the Lake Erie shoreline.

It was issued by the Long Point Region Conservation Authority due to strong lake winds out of the southwest.

Officials say Lake Erie water levels will rise along the shoreline and there is a risk of surge-related flooding, high waves and erosion along low-lying areas Tuesday afternoon and evening.

People are urged to use caution or stay away from Lake Erie shoreline areas experiencing strong wave action and elevated water levels.

Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from these areas.

Officials say the conditions will improve around 10 p.m. Tuesday as the winds are expected to transition westward and decline.