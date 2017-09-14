

CTV Windsor





Four-thousand tonnes.

That is how much flood-damaged material has been collected so far by the City of Windsor after last month’s record-breaking rainfall flooded thousands of homes.

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and flooding more than 6,200 homes.

The four-thousand tonnes is nearly three times more than the amount collected during last September’s flooding.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has estimated the damage from last month’s flooding may total more than $175-million. He also anticipates the clean-up will cost half a million dollars.

City officials continue to ask residents for patience as the clean-up continues.

Some families took longer to get their damaged possessions to the curb, especially in south Windsor and Riverside, where garbage trucks have already visited. But officials say crews will return once they finish circling the rest of the city.

The free public drop off depot on Central Ave. will return to regular operation and fees on Monday. The temporary holding site for flood debris at the former GM transmission plant on Walker Rd. is not for public use.

Recycling collection has been cancelled for the last two weeks to allow for the collection of garbage and flood material. A decision on a resumption of recycling pickup will be made on Monday.