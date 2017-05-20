Featured
Flex-N-Gate workers reach second tentative agreement
Workers at Flex N Gate in Lakeshore were in this strike May 19, 2017 photo. (Photo by Teresinha Medeiros/AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 10:45AM EDT
A second tentative agreement has been reached at Flex-N-Gate in Lakeshore.
Members of Unifor Local 195 rejected a three-year deal Friday sending 200 workers to the picket line.
Union President Gerry Farnham says the employer reached out last night to address issues raised by members during the ratification vote.
The new tentative deal will be presented to members at the Local 195 hall on Somme Avenue on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
Farnham says the Windsor Assembly Plant is not running during the holiday long weekend so it has not been impacted.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.