

CTV Windsor





A second tentative agreement has been reached at Flex-N-Gate in Lakeshore.

Members of Unifor Local 195 rejected a three-year deal Friday sending 200 workers to the picket line.

Union President Gerry Farnham says the employer reached out last night to address issues raised by members during the ratification vote.

The new tentative deal will be presented to members at the Local 195 hall on Somme Avenue on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Farnham says the Windsor Assembly Plant is not running during the holiday long weekend so it has not been impacted.