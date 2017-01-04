

CTV Windsor





Flags have been lowered at the municipal office in Chatham-Kent to honour Irwin Myers.

The former Reeve of Thamesville and a retired volunteer firefighter passed away Sunday at the age of 84.

Myers and his brother Jim also owned and operated Myers Brothers service station in Thamesville for 30 years.

A visitation will be held at the John C. Badder Funeral Home from 7 p.m. until 9p.m. tonight.

A funeral for Irwin Myers will be held at the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Thursday.