Flags lowered in Chatham-Kent to honour former reeve and firefighter
Irwin Myers passed away at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Courtesy Badder Funeral Homes)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 3:30PM EST
Flags have been lowered at the municipal office in Chatham-Kent to honour Irwin Myers.
The former Reeve of Thamesville and a retired volunteer firefighter passed away Sunday at the age of 84.
Myers and his brother Jim also owned and operated Myers Brothers service station in Thamesville for 30 years.
A visitation will be held at the John C. Badder Funeral Home from 7 p.m. until 9p.m. tonight.
A funeral for Irwin Myers will be held at the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Thursday.
