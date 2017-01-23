Featured
Firefighters battle record store blaze in East Windsor
It was not a good start to the business week for Awesome Records on Tecumseh Road after a fire within the store early Monday morning.
Fire crews arrived on scene to 3341 Tecumseh Road, the home of Awesome Records, around 2:30 a.m. Initially it was thought the fire was in Tony’s Grill, which is adjacent to the records shop.
The fire was quickly brought under control but smoke was reported within the restaurant and an above apartment.
The extent of the damage to the record store is not known and the cause is under investigation.
