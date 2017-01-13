Featured
Firefighters battle Lincoln Road blaze
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 6:27AM EST
Emergency crews were called to a house fire in the 700 block of Lincoln Road Thursday evening.
Fire officials say the blaze broke out just before 8 p.m.
About four trucks were dispatched to the scene. Crews had the area blocked off for some time while they battled the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been released and no injuries have been reported.
The extent of damage is not known.
