

CTV Windsor





A speeding driver along Highway 401 was allegedly breaking the law in more ways than one.

Chatham-Kent OPP say an officer pulled over a vehicle going westbound near Scane Road. Police say the driver was traveling in excess of 150 km/h.

While conducting their investigation, police discovered and seized a quantity of suspected counterfeit currency, marijuana, suspected cocaine and a handgun with ammunition.

The value of the cocaine is estimated at about $100,000, while the marijuana is worth about $12,000.

The driver, 24-year-old Atkin Mati of London has been charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, and faces a whole host of other charges.

Mati remains will remain in police custody until he appears in court for a bail hearing.