An early morning fire at a daycare in Essex has destroyed the building.

Emergency crews were called to Story Book Early Learning Centre at 26 Arthur Avenue around 1 a.m., where they found flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Fire departments from Kingsville and Lakeshore were called in to help battle the blaze.

Nobody was inside at the time and no one was injured. The damage estimate is still being assessed.