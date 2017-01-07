Featured
Fire overnight in Essex destroys a daycare centre
Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Story Book Early Learning Centre early on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (courtesy Rich Tapping / Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 12:57PM EST
An early morning fire at a daycare in Essex has destroyed the building.
Emergency crews were called to Story Book Early Learning Centre at 26 Arthur Avenue around 1 a.m., where they found flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the building.
Fire departments from Kingsville and Lakeshore were called in to help battle the blaze.
Nobody was inside at the time and no one was injured. The damage estimate is still being assessed.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.