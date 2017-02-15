Featured
Fire on Lincoln Road caused $70K in damages
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 7:38AM EST
Unattended cooking is being blamed for a house fire in Windsor.
Fire fighters were called to 692 Lincoln Road south of Wyandotte Street East after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officials report the fire started in the kitchen of a main floor unit in the two-storey triplex.
No one was hurt, but five people have been displaced.
Damage has been pegged at $70,000.
