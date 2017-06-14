

CTV Windsor





A fire downtown Windsor caused the evacuation of several buildings.

About 40 firefighters were called to battle the blaze in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen coming from an alley and from Ray and Kim's Super Convenience store.

The entire block between University and Park was evacuated, and authorities say the block will be closed for quite some time for the "large investigation."

The closure also impacted traffic from the Windsor Detroit tunnel who were entering the City.

No injuries have been reported.

Acting Chief Mike Coste says it was so hot outside, that they had to give firefighters a break.

Coste adds it's too early to determine the amount of damage.

The Office of the Fire Marshall has been called to help determine the cause of the blaze.