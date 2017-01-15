

CTV Windsor





A portion of St. Clair Street in Chatham is closed following a fire overnight.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a business just before midnight on Saturday.

Firefighters from stations 1,2 and 7 were called in to fight the extensive blaze at 701 St Clair St.

They used an aerial ladder to attack the fire.

St. Clair has been closed between Maryknoll Road and Pioneer Line with both firefighters and police on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.