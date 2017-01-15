Featured
Fire in Chatham overnight damages business
Firefighters battle a blaze on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Sunday, January 15, 2017. (Twitter / Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 11:15AM EST
A portion of St. Clair Street in Chatham is closed following a fire overnight.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a business just before midnight on Saturday.
Firefighters from stations 1,2 and 7 were called in to fight the extensive blaze at 701 St Clair St.
They used an aerial ladder to attack the fire.
St. Clair has been closed between Maryknoll Road and Pioneer Line with both firefighters and police on scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
Windsor Weather Change city
-4 °CA few cloudsMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10