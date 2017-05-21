Featured
Fire crushes dream of opening art centre in vacant building
Former mattress factory building catches fire in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
A dinnertime fire in old Walkerville Saturday night shattered the building owner's dream to open an art centre.
The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. and closed Wyandotte Street between Gladstone and Lincoln.
No one was inside the vacant building and firefighters had the flames contained within minutes, but the building continued to smolder.
The owners of the building watched in dismay, from across the street.
Owner Mary Lambros spoke about current renovations and plans for the former matress factory.
"It is really disheartening to see this happen because we had so many good plans for this building. We had all our architectural drawings done already for it to be an art centre," she said.
"The upstairs was supposed to be for the arts council. The back was supposed to be an artists cafe. I don't even know now."
The fire is under investigation.
