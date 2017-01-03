Featured
Fire crews battle morning fire at industrial building
Fire crews on scene at 2500 Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont, on Jan. 3, 2016. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 8:51AM EST
Windsor fire crews are on scene battling a reported fire at an industrial building on Central Avenue.
Reports of the fire first came in around 8:30 a.m. and employees at ANM Industries were seen evacuating the building.
Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area as Central Avenue is closed due to fire hoses across the roadway.
The is no word yet on cause or severity of the fire.
